AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) Given New $22.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Free Report) had its price target decreased by HC Wainwright from $37.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of AudioEye in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.10.
AudioEye Trading Up 3.4 %
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AudioEye in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in AudioEye during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AudioEye during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in AudioEye by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AudioEye in the fourth quarter worth $153,000. Institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.
About AudioEye
AudioEye, Inc provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet and other media to people regardless of their device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device.
