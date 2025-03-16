AUB Group Limited (ASX:AUB) Insider Buys A$29,862.95 in Stock

AUB Group Limited (ASX:AUB – Get Free Report) insider Melanie Laing acquired 1,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$28.88 ($18.28) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,862.95 ($18,900.60).

AUB Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.92.

AUB Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from AUB Group’s previous Interim dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 0.82%. AUB Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.20%.

AUB Group Company Profile

The Company is focused on insurance broking, underwriting agency and risk management businesses.

