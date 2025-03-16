Associated Banc Corp Purchases 85 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Associated Banc Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Peterson Wealth Services purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWF opened at $369.20 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $315.24 and a 1 year high of $419.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $400.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $391.52. The firm has a market cap of $96.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 1.11.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

