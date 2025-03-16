Associated Banc Corp Increases Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Associated Banc Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 97.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,247 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHP. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $483,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 161.2% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 17,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 10,651 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 820.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 17,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 16,023 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 14,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 7,351 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 6,276 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHP opened at $26.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.32. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $25.46 and a 52 week high of $26.96.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

