Associated Banc Corp Has $4.41 Million Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Associated Banc Corp trimmed its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,476 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on TJX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.06.

TJX stock opened at $113.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.35 and a 12 month high of $128.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.20.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $16.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.24 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total value of $988,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total value of $2,882,346.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,569,772.67. This represents a 4.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

