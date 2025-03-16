Associated Banc Corp Has $351,000 Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Associated Banc Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 200.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,974 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. HMV Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $592,000. ETF Store Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 165.8% in the 4th quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 36,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 22,512 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 275.4% in the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 21,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 16,042 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, May Barnhard Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,822,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $26.34 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $23.84 and a twelve month high of $28.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.84. The company has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.95.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

