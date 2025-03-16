Associated Banc Corp Has $1.49 Million Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Associated Banc Corp decreased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,613 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ZBH. King Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,628,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 41,487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,434,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,832 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Insider Transactions at Zimmer Biomet

In other news, SVP Lori Winkler sold 1,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total transaction of $150,649.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,379.20. The trade was a 14.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on ZBH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $118.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target (down previously from $118.00) on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.15.

View Our Latest Analysis on Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE:ZBH opened at $110.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.97. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.69 and a 12 month high of $133.90.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 21.57%.

About Zimmer Biomet

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.