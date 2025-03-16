Associated Banc Corp Grows Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Associated Banc Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $2,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1,328.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,932,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,437,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 135.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 194.1% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the last quarter. 55.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Trading Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ IJT opened at $124.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $120.32 and a twelve month high of $152.05.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.3508 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

(Free Report)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.