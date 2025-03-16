Associated Banc Corp Cuts Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Associated Banc Corp trimmed its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 55.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,962 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in General Electric were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 91.8% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,771,759 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,465,598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,719,894 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 505.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,908,434 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $359,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593,413 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,208,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 206.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,444,466 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $278,247,000 after acquiring an additional 973,135 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,322,827 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,181,801,000 after acquiring an additional 898,296 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on General Electric from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on General Electric from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on General Electric from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.31.

General Electric Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE:GE opened at $197.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $211.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. General Electric has a 52-week low of $131.91 and a 52-week high of $212.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.91.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 14.31%. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This is an increase from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. General Electric’s payout ratio is 24.04%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

