Ascent Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Ascent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 109,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,736,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for about 5.9% of Ascent Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,025.3% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFV stock opened at $59.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $51.05 and a one year high of $60.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.39.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.