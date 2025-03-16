Arturo Md Molina Sells 30,514 Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Stock

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) insider Arturo Md Molina sold 30,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.74, for a total value of $1,700,850.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,676,140.08. The trade was a 26.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Protagonist Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ PTGX opened at $54.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 2.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.24. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.22 and a fifty-two week high of $60.60.
Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $2.07. The firm had revenue of $170.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.65 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a return on equity of 34.68% and a net margin of 52.76%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PTGX
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Protagonist Therapeutics
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 5,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.63% of the company’s stock.
About Protagonist Therapeutics
Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Protagonist Therapeutics
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Ignore Reports, Apple Won’t Install Starlink with iOS 18.3
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Casey’s Uptrend Remains Strong—New Highs on the Horizon
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Taiwan Semiconductor’s Huge U.S. Move—Stock Impact Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.