Arturo Md Molina Sells 30,514 Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Stock

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) insider Arturo Md Molina sold 30,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.74, for a total value of $1,700,850.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,676,140.08. The trade was a 26.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Protagonist Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ PTGX opened at $54.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 2.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.24. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.22 and a fifty-two week high of $60.60.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $2.07. The firm had revenue of $170.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.65 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a return on equity of 34.68% and a net margin of 52.76%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PTGX shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 10th. BTIG Research set a $73.00 price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Protagonist Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 5,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

