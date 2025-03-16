Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Sold by Greenwich Wealth Management LLC

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,069 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $2,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 22,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 4,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on ARW. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arrow Electronics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Yun Sung Cho sold 237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total value of $25,769.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,810.78. This represents a 10.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William F. Austen acquired 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $104.12 per share, with a total value of $197,828.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,174.96. This represents a 31.89 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arrow Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of ARW opened at $104.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.02. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.78 and a 1 year high of $137.80.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.17. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 9.69%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

