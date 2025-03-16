Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQW) Shares Up 16% – Time to Buy?

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQW – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 16% on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.39 and last traded at $2.13. 71,365 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 83,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.83.
Arqit Quantum Stock Up 16.0 %
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.21.
Arqit Quantum Company Profile
Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud, a Platform as a Service that creates unbreakable software encryption keys. The company also provides maintenance and support, and professional services. Arqit Quantum Inc is based in London, the United Kingdom.
