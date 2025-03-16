Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQW) Shares Up 16% – Time to Buy?

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQW – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 16% on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.39 and last traded at $2.13. 71,365 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 83,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.83.

Arqit Quantum Stock Up 16.0 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.21.

Arqit Quantum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud, a Platform as a Service that creates unbreakable software encryption keys. The company also provides maintenance and support, and professional services. Arqit Quantum Inc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arqit Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arqit Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.