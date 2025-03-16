Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Short Interest Update

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the February 13th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Arkema Price Performance
Arkema stock opened at $89.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.09. Arkema has a 52 week low of $71.26 and a 52 week high of $111.79.
About Arkema
