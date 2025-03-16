Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Short Interest Update

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the February 13th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Arkema stock opened at $89.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.09. Arkema has a 52 week low of $71.26 and a 52 week high of $111.79.

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials and Coating Solutions, and Intermediates. The Adhesive Solutions segment provides solutions for construction, renovation of buildings, DIY, durable goods, and packaging and non-woven applications; and supplies technologies used in building activities for businesses and individuals, including sealants, tiles, flooring adhesives and waterproofing systems, and technologies used in industry, which include automotive, textiles, glazing, flexible and rigid packaging, and hygiene markets.

