Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Shares Sold by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,159,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 16,858 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.37% of Ares Management worth $204,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARES. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,849,737 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $444,103,000 after buying an additional 678,549 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 7,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 3rd quarter worth $232,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 3rd quarter worth $900,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,417 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,195,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARES has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Ares Management from $224.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ares Management from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ares Management

In other news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 78,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.02, for a total transaction of $14,998,848.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,523,000. This represents a 6.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ashish Bhutani purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $141.33 per share, with a total value of $1,413,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,905 shares in the company, valued at $3,237,163.65. This represents a 77.49 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 218,268 shares of company stock worth $37,431,786 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ares Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ARES opened at $144.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $178.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Ares Management Co. has a one year low of $125.23 and a one year high of $200.49. The company has a market capitalization of $45.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.23.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.12). Ares Management had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 16.64%. Analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. This is an increase from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 183.25%.

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Articles

