Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA Reduces Stake in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA lessened its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,413,922 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 98,991 shares during the quarter. Diebold Nixdorf comprises about 72.6% of Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA owned approximately 3.76% of Diebold Nixdorf worth $60,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the third quarter worth approximately $319,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,901,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,464,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 381,028.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 26,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 129.1% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 8,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Diebold Nixdorf alerts:

Insider Activity at Diebold Nixdorf

In other news, Director Emanuel R. Pearlman sold 2,000 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $87,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,747,200. This trade represents a 4.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Diebold Nixdorf Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE DBD opened at $42.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.78 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.67 and its 200 day moving average is $44.17. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $30.37 and a 52 week high of $51.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.25). Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 14.28%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diebold Nixdorf declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DBD shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Diebold Nixdorf from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DBD

About Diebold Nixdorf

(Free Report)

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.