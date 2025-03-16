Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on December 26th

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, December 26th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 22nd.

Arcos Dorados has a payout ratio of 29.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Arcos Dorados to earn $0.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.9%.

Arcos Dorados Stock Performance

Shares of Arcos Dorados stock opened at $8.25 on Friday. Arcos Dorados has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $11.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.27.

About Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados ( NYSE:ARCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Arcos Dorados will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald’s restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald’s restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

