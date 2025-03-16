Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $34.90 and last traded at $34.90, with a volume of 1249 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.00.

Aperam Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Aperam had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 2.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aperam S.A. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aperam Increases Dividend

Aperam Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.5224 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from Aperam’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. Aperam’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.16%.

Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; Alloys & Specialties; and Recycling & Renewables. The company offers a range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys.

Further Reading

