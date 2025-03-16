Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $34.90 and last traded at $34.90, with a volume of 1249 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.00.
Aperam Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Aperam had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 2.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aperam S.A. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Aperam Company Profile
Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; Alloys & Specialties; and Recycling & Renewables. The company offers a range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys.
