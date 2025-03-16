Animecoin One Day Volume Reaches $16.15 Million (ANIME)

Animecoin (ANIME) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. One Animecoin token can now be bought for about $0.0185 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Animecoin has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Animecoin has a total market cap of $102.66 million and approximately $16.15 million worth of Animecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Animecoin alerts:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $83,163.99 or 0.99918468 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $82,894.59 or 0.99594801 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Animecoin

Animecoin launched on March 19th, 2024. Animecoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,538,604,656 tokens. The official website for Animecoin is www.anime.xyz. Animecoin’s official Twitter account is @animecoin.

Animecoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Animecoin (ANIME) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Animecoin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,538,604,656 in circulation. The last known price of Animecoin is 0.01887865 USD and is up 1.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 128 active market(s) with $15,881,173.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anime.xyz.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Animecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Animecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Animecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Animecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Animecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.