Amundi Raises Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Amundi increased its holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 121.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,787 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $6,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 186,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,971,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 51,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,924,000 after acquiring an additional 13,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on J. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Benchmark lowered shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.63.

Shares of Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $122.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.67. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.95 and a 1 year high of $150.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.39%.

Jacobs Solutions declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 4th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

