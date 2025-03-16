Amundi Acquires 15,006 Shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

Amundi increased its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 106.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,006 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned 0.06% of SPX Technologies worth $4,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $32,337,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 625,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,003,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 334.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its position in SPX Technologies by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 14,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 3,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Get SPX Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SPXC shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on SPX Technologies from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Sidoti raised shares of SPX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of SPX Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $199.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of SPX Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SPX Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.75.

SPX Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SPXC stock opened at $134.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $145.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.15. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $116.05 and a one year high of $183.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

SPX Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.