American Assets Capital Advisers LLC Sells 2,884 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,884 shares during the period. Equity LifeStyle Properties accounts for about 1.0% of American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $3,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 172.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,070,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $404,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838,809 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,761,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,713,000 after buying an additional 147,332 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,833,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,014,000 after buying an additional 65,191 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,553,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,052,000 after buying an additional 112,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 370.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,329,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,491 shares during the period. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Price Performance

ELS stock opened at $67.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.94. The firm has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.82 and a 12 month high of $76.60.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Increases Dividend

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 23.12%. On average, analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on ELS. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.78.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

