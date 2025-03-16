American Assets Capital Advisers LLC Increases Stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VICI. State Street Corp grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,548,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,717 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,475,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,712,000 after purchasing an additional 608,696 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,202,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,962,000 after purchasing an additional 130,659 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,209,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,635,000 after purchasing an additional 385,649 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in VICI Properties by 599.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 8,936,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,685,000 after purchasing an additional 7,658,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Wedbush cut shares of VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.20.

Shares of VICI opened at $32.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $34.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.47. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.08 and a 52 week high of $34.29.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.10). VICI Properties had a net margin of 69.59% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $976.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.29 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.4325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.58%.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

