American Assets Capital Advisers LLC Buys New Holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 245,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,218,000. Caesars Entertainment comprises about 2.7% of American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC owned about 0.12% of Caesars Entertainment at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 18.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,609,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,309,000 after buying an additional 1,983,151 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 383.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,140,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,443 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,890,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $35,797,000. Finally, Progeny 3 Inc. purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $37,649,000. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on CZR. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.43.

NASDAQ:CZR opened at $28.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.81 and a beta of 2.97. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $26.42 and a one year high of $45.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.25.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. Sell-side analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

