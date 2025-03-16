Altus Wealth Group LLC Sells 22,259 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Altus Wealth Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,259 shares during the period. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF makes up approximately 5.5% of Altus Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Altus Wealth Group LLC owned 0.08% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $12,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOAT. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC raised its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 2,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 11,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 19,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of MOAT stock opened at $89.02 on Friday. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 12 month low of $83.63 and a 12 month high of $99.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.74. The firm has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 1.04.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Announces Dividend

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $1.2675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

