Altus Wealth Group LLC Invests $3.46 Million in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

Altus Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 36,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,463,000. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF comprises 1.5% of Altus Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Altus Wealth Group LLC owned 0.23% of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPMO. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 374.5% in the fourth quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,216,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,617,000 after purchasing an additional 960,418 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 1,416.7% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,271,000 after acquiring an additional 281,038 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,567,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,373,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 288,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,457,000 after purchasing an additional 139,785 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF stock opened at $93.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.19. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $74.40 and a 12 month high of $103.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 0.93.

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

