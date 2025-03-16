Altus Wealth Group LLC Has $604,000 Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 104.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,159 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 48,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after buying an additional 19,822 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,833,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 170.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 993,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,951,000 after acquiring an additional 626,542 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:FIXD opened at $43.68 on Friday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $39.42 and a 12-month high of $46.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.85.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This is a boost from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

