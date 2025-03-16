Altus Wealth Group LLC Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVNM)

Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVNM – Free Report) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,936 shares during the quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 9.07% of Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geometric Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 217,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,898,000 after buying an additional 16,876 shares during the last quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its position in shares of Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF by 160.5% in the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 20,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 12,555 shares in the last quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,678,000. Finally, BWM Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. BWM Planning LLC now owns 175,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,632,000 after purchasing an additional 20,624 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AVNM opened at $59.33 on Friday. Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $53.44 and a one year high of $60.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.42 million, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.82.

Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF (AVNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in international equity portfolios, typically heavily weighted towards developed markets outside the US. It seeks long-term capital appreciation through securities with higher expected returns.

