Altus Wealth Group LLC Boosts Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,501 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter worth about $371,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $816,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 40,064 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in CVS Health by 2.4% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 87,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of CVS stock opened at $65.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $43.56 and a twelve month high of $80.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.98.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.30. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 9.11%. On average, analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on CVS shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on CVS Health from 67.00 to 70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael F. Mahoney bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.70 per share, with a total value of $2,001,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,625,045.20. The trade was a 320.65 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 7,513 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $498,487.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,394 shares in the company, valued at $556,941.90. This represents a 47.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

