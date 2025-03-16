AlphaQuest LLC Takes $230,000 Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,163,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,725,000. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.33, for a total value of $301,330.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,235,608.75. This represents a 5.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE:MOH opened at $308.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $262.32 and a twelve month high of $423.92. The stock has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $298.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $310.66.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.74 by ($0.69). Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 28.13%. As a group, research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.4 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Molina Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $382.00 to $376.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price target (down from $378.00) on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $355.69.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Featured Stories

