AlphaQuest LLC Sells 176 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

AlphaQuest LLC trimmed its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 224.4% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 44.8% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

NYSE CHD opened at $109.15 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.35 and a 1 year high of $116.46. The company has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.05, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.68.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 20.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 49.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.56.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In related news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.98, for a total value of $6,322,069.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,442.06. This represents a 83.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Read acquired 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $106.82 per share, for a total transaction of $117,502.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,584.10. This trade represents a 78.29 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,570 shares of company stock worth $8,599,549 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

