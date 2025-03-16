AlphaQuest LLC Sells 17,470 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

AlphaQuest LLC reduced its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 72.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,470 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 191.8% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the third quarter worth about $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Newmont by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Newmont by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 68.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NEM opened at $46.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.96. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.29 and a fifty-two week high of $58.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.76. The firm has a market cap of $52.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.54.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.29. Newmont had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 17.92%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.13%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NEM shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Newmont from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Newmont from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. CLSA initiated coverage on Newmont in a report on Friday, November 29th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.20 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.16.

In other Newmont news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total transaction of $90,785.67. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,094,408.36. This represents a 4.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Natascha Viljoen sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 145,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,838,680. The trade was a 5.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,231 shares of company stock valued at $1,388,758. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

