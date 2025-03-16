AlphaQuest LLC Raises Stock Position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) by 41,553.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,830 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,804 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 355.9% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Nordstrom Price Performance

Shares of JWN stock opened at $24.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.14. Nordstrom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.79 and a fifty-two week high of $24.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 2.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.43.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a negative return on equity of 18.04%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JWN shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group upgraded Nordstrom from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on Nordstrom from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nordstrom in a research report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Nordstrom from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.90.

View Our Latest Analysis on JWN

Nordstrom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.