AlphaQuest LLC Has $254,000 Stock Holdings in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) by 43.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 129.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,962,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,681,000 after buying an additional 2,799,434 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 5.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,014,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,311,000 after acquiring an additional 110,162 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 540,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,174,000 after acquiring an additional 69,424 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 502,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,462,000 after acquiring an additional 70,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 396,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,468,000 after purchasing an additional 41,881 shares during the period. 99.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PCRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Truist Financial raised shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pacira BioSciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.22.

Pacira BioSciences Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $22.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $31.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.28.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam. The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

