AlphaQuest LLC Boosts Stock Position in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 213.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Doximity were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Doximity by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Doximity by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Doximity by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Doximity by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Doximity by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Doximity Trading Up 4.2 %

Doximity stock opened at $63.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.63 and a 200 day moving average of $52.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.34. Doximity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.96 and a 12-month high of $85.21.

In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $1,152,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,360 shares in the company, valued at $366,463.20. The trade was a 75.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

DOCS has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Doximity from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America raised their price target on Doximity from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Doximity from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Doximity from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Doximity from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.22.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

