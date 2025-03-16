AlphaQuest LLC Acquires 3,339 Shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Free Report) by 252.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in ScanSource were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ScanSource by 18.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,744,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,828,000 after acquiring an additional 425,233 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of ScanSource by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,097,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,737,000 after purchasing an additional 127,883 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of ScanSource by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 377,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,111,000 after purchasing an additional 91,069 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ScanSource by 12.3% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 220,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,611,000 after buying an additional 24,264 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ScanSource by 1.2% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 194,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,357,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 1,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $75,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,760 shares in the company, valued at $5,424,880. This trade represents a 1.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brandy Ford sold 1,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.38, for a total transaction of $91,106.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,406.28. The trade was a 16.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,839 shares of company stock worth $750,528 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ScanSource Stock Performance

ScanSource stock opened at $36.09 on Friday. ScanSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.05 and a fifty-two week high of $53.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $846.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.41.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.04). ScanSource had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 2.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ScanSource Company Profile

ScanSource, Inc engages in the distribution of technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

