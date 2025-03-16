Alphamin Resources (CVE:AFM) Stock Price Up 21.7% – Should You Buy?

Alphamin Resources Corp. (CVE:AFM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 21.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.57 and last traded at C$0.56. Approximately 3,062,101 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 184% from the average daily volume of 1,077,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.46.

Alphamin Resources Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.05. The company has a market cap of C$511.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.21.

Alphamin Resources Company Profile

Alphamin Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of tin concentrates. Its principal project is the Bisie tin mine located in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The company was formerly known as La Plata Gold Corporation and changed its name to Alphamin Resources Corp.

