Alliance Entertainment (NASDAQ:AENTW) Trading Up 4.8% – Time to Buy?

Alliance Entertainment Holding Co. (NASDAQ:AENTW – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.22 and last traded at $0.22. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 39,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.
Alliance Entertainment Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.20.
About Alliance Entertainment
Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation operates as a wholesaler, retailer, distributor, and e-commerce provider for the entertainment industry worldwide. The company offers vinyl records, video games, digital video discs, blu-rays, toys, compact discs, collectibles, and other entertainment and consumer products.
