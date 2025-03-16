Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 1,945.5% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AA opened at $33.56 on Friday. Alcoa Co. has a 52-week low of $27.12 and a 52-week high of $47.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.44 and a 200-day moving average of $37.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of -209.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. Alcoa had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 5.54%. On average, analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -250.00%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Alcoa from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Alcoa to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Alcoa from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Alcoa to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Alcoa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.17.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

