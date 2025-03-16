Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 38.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,080 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $3,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AA. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 4,023.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC now owns 10,795,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $416,505,000 after purchasing an additional 10,534,036 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Alcoa by 23.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,563,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,965,000 after buying an additional 1,805,915 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alcoa by 42.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,193,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,838,000 after buying an additional 1,239,479 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its holdings in Alcoa by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,998,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,276,000 after buying an additional 684,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,550,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,372,000 after acquiring an additional 192,078 shares during the period. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Alcoa to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on Alcoa to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Alcoa from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Alcoa to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.17.

AA stock opened at $33.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.91. Alcoa Co. has a 12 month low of $27.12 and a 12 month high of $47.77. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.73, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.55.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. Alcoa had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 0.50%. As a group, analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Alcoa’s payout ratio is -250.00%.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

