Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Acquired by Amundi

Amundi raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 188.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,501 shares during the period. Amundi owned 0.05% of Alaska Air Group worth $4,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 86.0% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALK. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Susquehanna upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

NYSE:ALK opened at $53.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.50. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a one year low of $32.62 and a one year high of $78.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.42.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.52. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 3.37%. Sell-side analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kyle B. Levine sold 3,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $218,376.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,916.50. This represents a 15.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 91,745 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $6,526,739.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,187.32. The trade was a 81.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 162,618 shares of company stock valued at $11,722,035. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

