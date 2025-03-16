Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CTO Aristotle N. Balogh Sells 700 Shares

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.18, for a total value of $91,126.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 172,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,406,451.42. This trade represents a 0.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of ABNB opened at $122.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $110.38 and a one year high of $170.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.96.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 23.85%. As a group, analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airbnb

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 3.9% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its stake in Airbnb by 72.2% during the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 25,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 10,648 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Airbnb by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 716,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,825,000 after acquiring an additional 207,062 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABNB. Susquehanna upped their target price on Airbnb from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. HSBC upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Airbnb from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.15.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Airbnb

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.