Ahmed S. Boomrod Sells 5,000 Shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) Stock

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Ahmed S. Boomrod sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.07, for a total transaction of C$155,350.00.

Shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services stock opened at C$30.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$723.37 million, a P/E ratio of 48.10 and a beta of 1.03. GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. has a 52 week low of C$29.64 and a 52 week high of C$41.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$34.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$35.66.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. TD Securities upgraded shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$40.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$43.42.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the outsourced facility services industry in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Business Services Canada, Business Services USA, Technical Services, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers cleaning services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, vacuuming, carpet cleaning, washing walls and glass, shampooing rugs, removing trash and debris, and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and others.

