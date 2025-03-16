AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCL) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4844 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st.
AGNC Investment Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AGNCL opened at $25.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.91. AGNC Investment has a 12 month low of $22.30 and a 12 month high of $25.79.
About AGNC Investment
