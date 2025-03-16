ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $59.15 and last traded at $59.14, with a volume of 5709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.80.

ageas SA/NV Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.91.

ageas SA/NV Company Profile

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business. It operates in five segments: Belgium, Europe, Asia, Reinsurance, and General Account. The company offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. It provides life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other property insurance products, as well as insurance services for other damages to property.

