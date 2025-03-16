Adventus Mining (CVE:ADZN) Stock Price Down 4.3% – Time to Sell?

Adventus Mining Co. (CVE:ADZN – Get Free Report) traded down 4.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.45. 557,313 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 757,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.47.

Adventus Mining Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of C$140.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.45.

About Adventus Mining

Adventus Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The company explores for copper, gold, zinc, lead, silver, molybdenum, and tungsten deposits. Its principal project is the Curipamba property covering an area of 21,500 hectares located in Ecuador.

