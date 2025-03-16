Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Trading Up 2.2% – Should You Buy?

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $100.81 and last traded at $100.29. 7,093,910 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 44,569,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on AMD shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.14.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $163.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.99, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.05 and a 200 day moving average of $133.23.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Philip Guido acquired 4,645 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $107.56 per share, for a total transaction of $499,616.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,626.32. The trade was a 16.09 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,151,636 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $353,040,000 after buying an additional 17,446 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 21.6% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 30.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,537,968 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $416,430,000 after buying an additional 588,595 shares during the period. United Bank bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $870,000. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Recommended Stories

