Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Purchased by Avalon Trust Co

Avalon Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 2,114.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the quarter. Avalon Trust Co’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 276 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMD opened at $100.97 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.73 and a 1-year high of $193.50. The company has a market capitalization of $163.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.99, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $129.00 target price (down from $160.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.14.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Philip Guido purchased 4,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $107.56 per share, with a total value of $499,616.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,626.32. This represents a 16.09 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

