ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Insider Sells $1,023,750.00 in Stock

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) insider David H. Wang sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $1,023,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 672,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,364,928.40. The trade was a 5.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

ACM Research Trading Up 6.3 %

NASDAQ ACMR opened at $29.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 1.61. ACM Research, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.87 and a 12 month high of $33.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.87 and a 200-day moving average of $19.19.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 506.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in ACM Research during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in ACM Research during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 3,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACM Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ACMR shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of ACM Research in a report on Friday, February 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.40.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

