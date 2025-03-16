Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 29,177 Shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. trimmed its position in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) by 75.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29,177 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Stantec were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stantec by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Stantec by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stantec in the third quarter worth $213,000. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of Stantec by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 3,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stantec by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 63.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Stantec from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Stantec Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of STN stock opened at $82.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Stantec Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.18 and a fifty-two week high of $90.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.46 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.00.

Stantec Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.1574 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Stantec’s payout ratio is currently 26.61%.

Stantec Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

